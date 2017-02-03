Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner has urged both his players and Huddersfield Town’s supporters to “change their borderline” for the visit of Leeds United on Sunday.

Thursday’s 3-1 home win over Championship leaders Brighton and Hove Albion has been termed by many as the club’s best performance of the season so far.

Head coach Wagner was delighted with a 10th home of the season and seventh in the last nine league games for his fifth-placed side.

Leeds, a place and two points above Town having played a game more, also boast seven wins from nine, the latest 2-1 at Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday.

The recorded gate for the Sky-screened Brighton clash was 20,104.

And against Leeds, when the Sky cameras will return, Town hope to top the 22,368 for the visit of Sheffield Wednesday in October.

“This is our biggest game of the season so far,” said Wagner.

“It’s another game at our home, our fortress, and a special one.

“I think we have set a target in terms of our performance.

“We must match or even raise our borderline.

“I ask our supporters to do this too.

“They were special against Brighton and the players took the atmosphere and energy they created onto the grass.

“We were on front foot, we attacked them in high-pressure areas, we were in their face and created some great moments, scoring three good goals.

“And we could have scored more than three.

“The players gave their best, and it was very good.

“But now we must be focused for Leeds.”

Town are assessing on-loan Chelsea forward Izzy Brown, who was forced off with an impact injury.

And Wagner hopes midfielder Philip Billing will have recovered from the illness which kept him out against Leeds.

Town also have forward Jack Payne available after a three-match ban.

The referee is Simon Hooper, from Wiltshire.