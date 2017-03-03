Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Every so often, you get a Huddersfield Town team which is genuinely loved by the supporters.

Success helps, obviously, but it’s more about how the characters wearing those blue and white stripes empathise with the fans who follow them up and down the country.

Town fans have always responded warmly to wholehearted effort allied to passion and skill from their team.

And the Class of 2017 could well join some of the favourite teams of the past because they are creating a strong bond with the supporters – and delivering on the pitch.

There’s a common theme running through the Town teams who have been most loved down the years – they’ve played with the heartbeat of Huddersfield.

Fearless, passionate and unwilling to surrender are the base ingredients, and David Wagner has certainly imbued his players with those qualities in the last 15 months or so.

Certainly this season, they have performed superbly to provide Town with their best chance of earning a place in the top flight since those heady days of the early 1970s.

There were times quite recently when Peter Jackson’s Town sides played with that heartbeat of Huddersfield – the Great Escape season and the 2003/04 promotion campaign at Cardiff.

On occasions under Steve Bruce – when Town last flirted with the higher echelons of this division (do you remember the 7-1 thumping of Crystal Palace?) – Town also played some terrific football, although that’s often overshadowed by the sale of Marcus Stewart and the subsequent following-season relegation.

Head into the 1990s and you come to the Neil Warnock teams which went to Wembley in successive seasons and won promotion via the play-offs in 1995.

That team, featuring the likes of Andy Booth, Ronnie Jepson, Darren Bullock and Tom Cowan to mention but a few, was genuinely loved by the fans.

Simon Trevitt, Pat Scully, Jonny Dyson, Steve Francis and Lee Sinnott – they were all great characters and they were driven by manager Warnock (who is still doing a remarkable job with his clubs to this day).

It’s fitting that Mick Buxton is a guest of the club this weekend, because he was another manager who not only drove Town to success in his time at Leeds Road, but he made sure his teams provided magnificent entertainment.

The 1979-80 Fourth Division championship was memorable for all sorts of reasons, not least providing new hope for the club after a decade of struggle.

Ian Robins and Peter Fletcher helped Town rattle in 101 goals with 46 between them, Steve Kindon was like a whirlwind when he arrived as a perfect Christmas present and the dressing room was already packed with big personalities, like Keith Hanvey, Dave Sutton, Brian Stanton, Fred Robinson, Dave Cowling and the magnificent Mally Brown.

Many of those players were still around, along with new heroes like Mark Lillis, when Town won another promotion, in 1982-83 – cementing their place in history but also in the hearts of the fans.

Then you have the 1969-70 team, the club’s last champions of this division and superbly talented – hard, effective and flamboyant all in the same mix.

In front of Terry Poole, Trevor Cherry and Roy Ellam – who still barely misses watching a home game – were rocks of the defence, full-backs Geoff Hutt and Dennis Clarke uncompromising and then the midfield marauders of Jimmy Nicholson and Jimmy McGill.

Steve Smith, Bobby Hoy, Colin Dobson and Dick Krzywicki provided wide threat and then you had Jimmy Lawson and Frank Worthington up front.

It was a recipe for promotion success and no-one who was at Leeds Road on April 14, 1970, to see that team parading the championship trophy after a 3-1 win against Watford will ever forget it.

Delve back even further into the early 1960s and certainly the 50s, there were other much-loved teams – many featuring a core of locally-produced players and many of those who never moved away from their area after their playing days were over.

Jimmy Glazzard, Vic Metcalfe, Kevin McHale, Don McEvoy, Les Massie and World Cup winner Ray Wilson were among the enduring stars.

It’s impossible to compare elements of each team – how do you rate Booth and Jepson against Worthington and Lawson, or Robins and Fletcher for that matter?

How would Christopher Schindler and Michael Hefele stand up to any of those pairings?

What about Malcolm Brown taking on Chris Lowe, or Tommy Smith belting forward to be confronted by Tommy Cowan?

And maybe some computer wizard could come up with an app to show us Darren Bullock tackling Jonathan Hogg, Aaron Mooy and Co?

It’s a mouthwatering prospect and I’ve only given a flavour of each of those dressing rooms of the past.

But they were all loved, and they all played with the heartbeat of Huddersfield - and so are David Wagner's excellent squad.