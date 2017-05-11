Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Hoyle has called on “every single Huddersfield Town fan” to back the club in Sunday’s play-off starter.

Town host Sheffield Wednesday at the John Smith’s Stadium in what is the club’s biggest match in almost half a century.

It’s the first leg of a two-part semi-final which holds the prize of a place in the Sky Bet Championship final at Wembley later this month – the winners of that scooping around £160m as their reward for reaching the Premier League.

That’s why Hoyle wants a complete sell-out for Sunday’s Noon kick-off and is encouraging everyone to book a ticket, either on-line from 6pm today (Thursday), or at the ticket office from 9am tomorrow (Friday).

“I asked for a step-change back in July 2016, having invested quite heavily in the club over the summer, but what we have achieved is more than one step – it’s a credit to everyone connected with the club; an achievement that eclipses any other here in 45 years,” said Hoyle, whose club finished fifth in the regular season under German head coach David Wagner.

“However, as David has been at pains to emphasise all week, that achievement is gone now and all four teams involved in the play-off semi-finals start on the same level when the first semi-final begins.

“I believe that every club gets moments that come along that you must try to capitalise upon and that this is an important moment in time for Huddersfield Town.

“Everyone has worked so hard and the players have managed a remarkable level of consistently high performances to get this opportunity.”

Hoyle emphasised the fifth-place finish has gone now and Town are preparing for a new challenge.

“Now that a play-off spot has been achieved, nobody is resting on their laurels and saying, ‘job done’; everyone has quickly refocused and will do everything they can to help us achieve the dream of Premier League football,” he explained.

“I’m sure the same applies for everyone at Sheffield Wednesday and, as such, I believe we’re in for a cracking game on Sunday afternoon.

“Yorkshire derbies are special affairs more often than not, but few in recent years have had as much riding on them as Sunday’s game does – and the return leg at Hillsborough on Wednesday night.

“As such, I’m going to call on every single Huddersfield Town fan to get their ticket for Sunday and give their all.

“I’m sure that the home support has been a massive factor in reaching the play-offs.

“Just like the players must try and seize their moment, I’d ask our fans to do the same. Come down and get behind the players, even before kick-off.”

Fans buying for Sunday must have a previous purchase history with the club.