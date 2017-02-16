Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner joined Huddersfield Town in November 2015 with the Terriers sat 21st in the Championship table - now they're third and hunting down the top two for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

The ex-Borussia Dortmund man has brought in his own football philosophy to the John Smith's Stadium and has overseen a dramatic turn in fortunes for Town.

Coming in as a relative unknown, some fans were sceptical of Wagner's arrival, but Hoyle's decision has been vindicated many-fold with Town now storming towards at least a play-off place.

In an interview with Jim White on talkSPORT, the owner revealed why the club opted to hire Wagner.

"It's actually quite a boring story," he said.

"We've done the managerial merry-go-round - we've gone for lots of managers who haven't worked out.

"Huddersfield don't have the biggest budget in the Championship which makes it a tough place to trade.

"We wanted organisation and we wanted an identity.

"People who watched Huddersfield over the years didn't understand what the identity was, it changed from year to year. We needed one and that led us to a foreign coach.

"So far it's worked really well but we're keeping everything crossed and we're giving it a good go."

He added: "It's risk versus reward.

"In life, in business and in football you have to take risks. It was a calculated risk [to hire Wagner].

"This wasn't taken out of hand. We did our calculations and our due diligence.

"We liked his style of play and his character - we really liked him - he may not have coached a team before but everyone needs their opportunity."