Huddersfield Town chairman Dean Hoyle has called on fans to make the difference as the Terriers gear up for the Championship run in.

Town find themselves third in the league with just nine matches to go and are hunting down Newcastle United and Brighton for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

And Hoyle has urged supporters to do everything they can to get their side over the line.

"It's really exciting, but there's not much we can do now as a club," he said.

"We can't sign any more players, we can't do anything different - the biggest difference now can be made by the fans.

"They really need to make sure it's nine cup finals.

"Follow us home, follow us away. Get behind us.

"The fans can really make the difference between success or the Championship."

Hoyle - who took over the club in 2009 - revealed he is not nervous ahead of the most important run in in Town's recent history, and is just enjoying a fantastic season with the Terriers.

"I'm really excited actually.

"Nobody expected us to be where we are.

"We're in a fantastic position and the players are firmly focused.

"We had that blip at Bristol, but people who have watched us this season know that was a blip.

"The players are superb, they're fully focused and I firmly believe they will do everything they can and what will be will be."

With the club so close to the top flight you may think the chairman has a plan in place for the Premier League, but the lifelong Town fan has passed that job on to chief executive Julian Winter.

"I let Julian deal with all that," he said.

"I may have a bit of a nosy in there but because it means so much to me I'm quite superstitious.

"The only plan I have is for the Championship - you can't think about the Premier League.

"I think Julian's role is to think about the bigger picture, but my role is to make sure that every keeps their feet firmly on the ground."