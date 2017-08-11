Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Excited Dean Hoyle reckons Huddersfield Town have come a “million miles” in a very short time and, ahead of the Premier League debut at Crystal Palace, beamed: “Bring it on!”

The club owner and chairman was emotionally drained when David Wagner’s side clinched that dramatic penalty shoot-out victory over Reading at Wembley to book a top-flight place for the first time in 45 years.

He hasn’t had a spare minute since as Town have spent around £40m to revamp the squad, undertaken major developments at both PPG Canalside and the John Smith’s Stadium and intrigued the world of football with their emergence from nowhere onto the biggest stage of all.

“We have had to be busy (on signings) because, as has been well documented, our wage bill was really low,” said the delighted lifelong fan with a smile.

“Even to get to the levels of Brighton and Newcastle from last season, we were a million miles away.

“We realised we had lots of catching up to do and lots of loan players, so we had two lists (for signing targets) – a Premier League list and a Championship list – and as soon as it finished at Wembley we were on it.”

Hoyle says he will finally believe what’s happened when Town kick off at Selhurst Park.

“The reality will set in,” he said.

“I will look at it and think ‘yes, this is going to be pretty tough’.

“But we want to make lots of friends, we want to be very proud in the Premier League and we want to do the town, the club and the fans proud and see where that takes us.

“We are not here just to say ‘hello’, though.

“We want to take on the biggest challenge we’ve had in years – bring it on!”