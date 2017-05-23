Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chairman Dean Hoyle says it will be a “dream come true” if Huddersfield Town can reach the Premier League.

The 50-year-old club owner is a lifelong fan who has spent most of the last decade investing time and money into transforming the club.

Now, with the play-off final against Reading at Wembley putting Town within touching distance of England’s elite, Hoyle says he is delighted for everyone associated with the club.

“For Huddersfield Town to be in the Championship play-off final – financially the biggest game in the world – is incredible, but we are there on merit,” said Hoyle.

“Winning at Sheffield Wednesday was just the most emotional thing in the world, very similar to Wembley in 2012.

“The lads deserve huge credit for going into that cauldron of noise and intimidating atmosphere and coming from 1-0 down with Sheffield Wednesday’s home record and goals-against record.

“They did brilliantly to reach the final, which will be another even affair I’m sure.”

Hoyle says what happened at Wednesday is now his favourite Town memory – ahead of the 1995 semi-final win at Brentford in another famous penalty shoot-out.

“No two ways about it, Hillsborough surpasses that (1995) because of the magnitude of the occasion, the way we came from behind, everything about it,” he told HTTV.

“It was in a different league and it was the most enjoyable moment – even though what happened 22 years ago was an unbelievable night as well.

“I’m not just pleased for the players and for David (Wagner), because they have had fantastic recognition already, but for the staff behind the scenes and for the fans.

“People are really excited, people who have worked here for years and years and years – long before my time – and for us to get to the promised land would be a dream come true, not just for HTFC but for everyone associated.”

Hoyle added: “We’ve had people doubting us and I can understand that, but to get there would be the most incredible moment this club has ever, ever witnessed.

“We know we have a job to do.

“Reading are a tough team to crack and they showed against Fulham (in the semi-finals) they are a great team and deserve to be there, like us.

“They’ve been up there all season despite people doubting them – probably not as much as people have doubted us, but still doubting them – and they have come through, so I’m really pleased for them.

“They are really good people at Reading, we like the directors, and it’s very much a great occasion. So let’s see who wins.”