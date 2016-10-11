Dean Hoyle makes shortlist for football's chief executive of the year award

Dean Hoyle could be named football’s chief executive of the year.

The Huddersfield Town supremo has already won the Championship prize from football industry magazine fcbusiness.

His rivals for the overall award include Liverpool’s former Town chairman and chief executive Ian Ayre.

Fleetwood Town’s Steve Curwood, Portsmouth’s Mark Catlin and Hearts’ Ann Budge are the other nominees.

The quintet were voted top of their respective divisions by fcbusiness readers.

WATCH: Huddersfield Town's player of the season so far

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Hoyle qualifies for the award because he effectively performed the role when Town had a spell without a chief executive last season.

He will receive the Championship prize at next month’s awards ceremony at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium.

The overall award winner will also be announced at the Thursday, November 3 event.

Aaron Gourley, fcbusiness editor and judge, said: “The award for CEO of the Year is one of the most prized in football.

Huddersfield Town Chairman Dean Hoyle

“Each of the finalists is there because their hard work and dedication has been recognised by the readers of fcbusiness and their peers.

“The Football Business Awards are a fantastic way of recognising the efforts of everyone involved in the game.

“I’m sure, as each of our CEOs would testify, they would not be in line for an award without them.”

Previous winners include West Ham United’s Karren Brady, Brighton and Hove Albion’s Paul Barber and Swansea City’s Huw Jenkins.