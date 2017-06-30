Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town chairman Dean Hoyle is in no doubt David Wagner is the man to lead the club to Premier League glory this season.

The declaration comes after the German head coach and his assistant, Christoph Buehler, put pen to paper on new contracts keeping them at the John Smith's Stadium until the summer of 2019.

Since joining the club from Borussia Dortmund II in November 2015, the duo have completely revolutionised the entire fabric of the club, culminating in a SkyBet Championship Play-Off final win over Reading FC to ensure a place in the top-flight for the first time in 45 years.

And the owner confirmed the deals are not only reward for all their endeavours but also a commitment they are the men to continue to lead the club forward regardless of results this season.

“David (Wagner) is our head coach going forward, whatever happens – even if we end up bottom of the table,” Dean Hoyle said during the press conference announcing the news at PPG Canalside.

“But there's no doubt he is the right man for the Premier League. Not doubt at all, 100%.

“I am very grateful for what he has done for this football club – without him we would not be where we are today.

“We defied all odds and it's proof as to how good he is as a coach – obviously it's all about team but he is the one who brings it all together.”

Hoyle also went on to acknowledge Huddersfield Town boss was a man in demand after last season's SkyBet Championship exploits with today's announcement a demonstration of the loyalty and respect which exists between the pair.

Reflecting on Wembley win in May, the chairman said: “I knew that spot-kick could be defining for the football club.

“I knew David could have been tempted to leave if we didn't get promotion but the final penalty went in and those concerns disappeared.

“Of course there was interest from home and abroad but David stayed loyal to the football club and that means a lot to me.

“If that penalty hadn't gone in then David may have gone on to bigger and better things in the Premier League.

“You have to be realistic about that – it would have been a real shame but that's life.

“Thankfully we do not have to worry and it is exciting we are taking this exciting new chapter and this Premier League journey forward together."

David Wagner echoed the chairman's sentiments before adding the trust Hoyle continually shows in him is was crucial in him remaining at the club.

“Before arriving in England I was not used to a system where there was a chairman/owner and it has been great for me,” Wagner added.

“To have an owner who really trusts and believes in all my decisions lets me be exactly the man I want to be.

“More importantly, was the feeling he really wanted to keep me at this club – after promotion we could have parted ways.

“But the excitement of the Premier League and to continue to develop and progress at this football club meant there was never any doubt in me staying.”