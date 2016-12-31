Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town chairman Dean Hoyle says no stone will be left unturned as they bid to make a “good season so far into a great one”.

As the January transfer window swings open , those words will be well received among the fans, who would love to see Town sustain a strong play-off push over the next four months.

Head coach David Wagner has guided Town to fourth place and 13 points out of the last 15 available following the 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers.

And as Town prepare to take on Wigan Athletic in their first fixture of 2017 on Monday afternoon, Hoyle has indicated the club are determined to press on, paying tribute to the players, coaching staff, general staff and supporters.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Town First Team Coach Andrew Hughes on working with David Wagner Share this video Watch Next

“Right from the first day of season-card sales back in March to reaching 15,000 at the end of the £179 offer, I had the feeling we might be in for something special together,” said Hoyle, who oversaw a £5m overhaul of the squad in the last transfer window.

“So far, that has proven to be the case and huge credit to David Wagner, his coaching team and the players for that.

“You can make tickets as cheap as you like, but ultimately fans must want to come and watch.

“The changes David made to the team last season paved the way for the success of the season-card sales, and it’s been brilliant to see further progression on the pitch this term.”

Hoyle thanked his hard-working staff behind the scenes at PPG Canalside and the John Smith’s and then lauded the fans.

“As David has said before, the style of play we’ve adopted needs to feed from the energy coming from the stands, and you’ve provided that whenever the team has run out onto the pitch, both in terms of numbers and noise,” he told the supporters in GUAH, the matchday programme.

“We’re all in this together and you have more than played your part in helping the side perform so often on the pitch.

“Now, as we look forward to 2017, it’s vital that nobody – players, staff or fans – rest on their laurels.

“Are we ahead of where we expected to be at this stage? Yes, I’d say so.

“However, having created such an amazing opportunity, it’s important we do everything to take advantage of it.

“As we have said before, we’ll ensure no stone is unturned as we try to turn what has been a good season so far into a great one.”