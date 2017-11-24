Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town chairman Dean Hoyle will be the special guest at the next Patrons meeting on Monday, December 11.

The event is exclusive to Patrons members and will give fans the opportunity to ask questions to Dean on all things at the club.

The meeting will start at 7.30pm and will be held in the Radcliffe Suite at PPG Canalside for all Patrons members who wish to attend.

The Patrons Association is also running a coach to the upcoming Premier League game at Everton on December 2.

The executive coach will leave from outside the gym at the John Smith’s Stadium at 10am and will include a carvery lunch. Seats are priced at £18 per person.

To book your place or for more details, contact Martin Lister on 01484 714 287.

To become a Patrons member for the 2017/18 season, you can contact the ticket office on 01484 484123 or join online for £12.50 a quarter (£50 a season) with all proceeds to the Huddersfield Town Academy.

The membership includes entry to ‘An Audience with’ events at PPG Canalside as well as a £5 gift voucher for use in the Huddersfield Town stadium store or Packhorse Centre store.

For queries, please email andy.booth@htafc.com .