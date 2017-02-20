WATCH: Dean Whitehead on the FA Cup draw with Manchester City

Veteran midfielder Dean Whitehead rolled back the years against Manchester City at the weekend before going on to praise the younger members of David Wagner's side.

The 35-year-old was pivotal in keeping the Premier League giants at bay during the FA Cup Fifth Round encounter, earning Huddersfield Town a lucrative replay at the Etihad Stadium.

Having made 230 appearances in the top flight himself, Whitehead was the perfect example for young midfield partner Philip Billing as they battled City megastars Fernando, Fernandinho and Fabian Delph in the centre of the park.

“We've got to be pleased with the way it went – we gave them no space or time to turn and get their heads up to punish us,” Whitehead said.

“The boys worked hard and we had a few chances in the first-half which means we could have nicked it but we have to be proud to force a replay against a really top team.”

The experience, and the return encounter at the Etihad scheduled for the week commencing February 27, is something Whitehead believes will make the entire squad stronger – particularly the younger members of the squad.

Whitehead said: “I think everyone will benefit from the experience – especially the boys in the squad who are a lot younger.

"I am sure after this result they will believe in themselves and know they have the ability to stand up to the best players in the world.

“It's an exciting time for the club with both the cup and the league and the more games were are playing means we are doing OK. Let's just embrace it.