Midfield veteran Dean Whitehead says Huddersfield Town have not given up on chasing down Newcastle United for automatic promotion despite their late setback at Derby County.



Town were two minutes away from closing the gap on the second-placed Magpies to five points with a game in hand before former Town old boy Jacob Butterfield equalised in the 88th minute for the Rams during Monday night's Pride Park encounter.

The late equaliser left David Wagner’s men seven points adrift but Whitehead says they still have hope of gatecrashing the top two.



“We still believe,” said Dean Whitehead. “We’ve got a strong dressing room, it’s positive and we will fight to the end and see where it takes us.



“We’ll try to win every game that we’ve got left and see if it’s enough.



“Our confidence is high, we haven’t lost any belief at any point in the season and we showed we’ve got spirit and togetherness.



“We have plans and we try to stick to that.”

Huddersfield host Fulham on Saturday with the chance to further cement their play-off spot and narrow Newcastle’s advantage to four points ahead of Monday, when Rafa Benitez’s side are at home to Preston North End.

“We’re disappointed straight after the game to concede an equaliser but we’ll be positive tomorrow and work on getting a result at the weekend,” said the 35-year-old.

“I think every weekend in the Championship is big but as the season rolls on towards the end they get bigger.”



And Whitehead went on to say he believes forward Collin Quaner is entering the closing stages of the season in fine fettle after bagging his second goal in four days.

The German’s late winner saw off PNE on Friday before he opened the scoring at Pride Park, only to see his goal cancelled out by Butterfield's late strike.

The goal on Friday really gave him confidence and a bit of belief and today he showed exactly what he’s about - pace, power and he stuck away his goal really well,” said Whitehead.

“Would we have taken a point? Possibly, but having got in front and looked pretty comfortable it’s disappointing just to take the one.

“We looked at a look at the last couple of away games and we conceded too many chances and too many goals so we came here with a deeper shape and we tried to frustrated them, which we did.

“We came here with a game plan for a long period of the game we frustrated them and didn’t concede any chances really.

“We’re just disappointed we didn’t see it out in the final few minutes.

