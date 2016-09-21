Dean Whitehead: Huddersfield Town not worried by what others say - or don't say

Dean Whitehead says it's business as usual as Huddersfield Town sit top of the league.

Dean Whitehead says Huddersfield Town players don’t care if their bright Championship form goes unnoticed by some football pundits.

A section of supporters have been frustrated by what they see as a lack of credit for a flying start to the Championship campaign.

David Wagner’s side head to Reading on Saturday two points clear at the top of the table and seeking a seventh win in their ninth game.

Town bounced back from their first defeat, 1-0 at Brighton and Hove Albion, by beating Queens Park Rangers 2-1 at the John Smith’s Stadium last Saturday.

“It was an important game for us,” said experienced former Middlesbrough midfielder Whitehead. “We had to make sure we bounced back, not just with the result but the performance as well, and we did that.”

LOOK: Huddersfield Town Squad Training at PPG Canalside, 20.09.16

Whitehead, twice a second-tier promotion winner with Sunderland, added: “I have been involved in some good and successful sides so I’ve seen it before.

“I don’t think anybody outside the club expected us to make the start we have.

“But as players and staff we are all together and we realised we had a good chance from the outset. It’s no surprise to us.

“Ultimately we don’t really care what people say about us outside the club. We have our own thoughts and we stick together as a group and we are not doing too badly at the moment.

“We are not even a quarter of the way through the season yet, but we’ll just try to keep rolling on game by game.”

Reading are eighth after beating Barnsley 2-1 at Oakwell to stretch their unbeaten league run to five games.