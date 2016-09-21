Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Dean Whitehead: Huddersfield Town not worried by what others say - or don't say

  • Updated
  • By

The midfielder says David Wagner's Championship table-toppers are happy to go about their business quietly

Dean Whitehead says it's business as usual as Huddersfield Town sit top of the league.
Dean Whitehead says it's business as usual as Huddersfield Town sit top of the league.

Dean Whitehead says Huddersfield Town players don’t care if their bright Championship form goes unnoticed by some football pundits.

A section of supporters have been frustrated by what they see as a lack of credit for a flying start to the Championship campaign.

David Wagner’s side head to Reading on Saturday two points clear at the top of the table and seeking a seventh win in their ninth game.

Town bounced back from their first defeat, 1-0 at Brighton and Hove Albion, by beating Queens Park Rangers 2-1 at the John Smith’s Stadium last Saturday.

“It was an important game for us,” said experienced former Middlesbrough midfielder Whitehead. “We had to make sure we bounced back, not just with the result but the performance as well, and we did that.”

LOOK: Huddersfield Town Squad Training at PPG Canalside, 20.09.16

VIEW GALLERY
Huddersfield Town training at Canalside, Leeds Road, Huddersfield, 20.09.16: Tommy Smith.

Whitehead, twice a second-tier promotion winner with Sunderland, added: “I have been involved in some good and successful sides so I’ve seen it before.

“I don’t think anybody outside the club expected us to make the start we have.

“But as players and staff we are all together and we realised we had a good chance from the outset. It’s no surprise to us.

“Ultimately we don’t really care what people say about us outside the club. We have our own thoughts and we stick together as a group and we are not doing too badly at the moment.

“We are not even a quarter of the way through the season yet, but we’ll just try to keep rolling on game by game.”

Reading are eighth after beating Barnsley 2-1 at Oakwell to stretch their unbeaten league run to five games.

Huddersfield Town latest

Latest from Town and the EFL Mixed Madejski Memories for Town Duo Town-Reading Latest Betting Actor Chris Fountain on Town
1 of 4

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Why Reading FC holds happy memories for Harry Bunn - not so much for Jonathan Hogg

Huddersfield Town pair Harry Bunn and Jonathan Hogg have had indifferent experiences at Reading.

The Huddersfield Town pair have mixed feelings ahead of the two club's sixth meeting at the Madejski Stadium on Saturday

Related Tags

People
Dean Whitehead
Teams
Huddersfield Town FC

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

Leeds United 0 Huddersfield Town 1, 10.09.16: Town's Kasey Palmer is brought down by Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips.
  1. Huddersfield Town FC
    English football’s dirtiest derbies: Where Huddersfield Town vs Leeds United rank
  2. Huddersfield Town FC
    Revealed: The FIFA 17 player ratings for Championship leaders Huddersfield Town
  3. Football League Championship
    Huddersfield Town slight underdogs ahead of tough Championship away trip to Reading
  4. Huddersfield Town FC
    Why Reading FC holds happy memories for Harry Bunn - not so much for Jonathan Hogg
  5. Waterloo
    Competition set to hot up at the ‘Wembley’ of bowling ... Blackpool

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent