Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have offered experienced midfielder Dean Whitehead a new contract at the John Smith's Stadium.

The 35-year-old is out of contract at the end of the current campaign, but the club have announced he will be handed a new deal after securing a third promotion of his career with the Terriers.

Goalkeeper Luke Coddington will also be offered a new contract with the club, while stopper Joe Murphy will complete a permanent move to Bury when his deal expires.

The only first team player to be released by the club this summer is Flo Bojaj, who returned to Town in April after unsuccessful loan stints at both Kilmarnock and Newport County.

In the Under 23 set up, Fraser Horsfall, Dylan Cogill, George Dorrington and Tadhg Ryan will be handed new deals, while Ronan Coughlan, Jamie Spencer, Frank Mulhern and Sam Warde - alongside scholars Owen Brooke, Harry Clibbens, Callum Elliott and Alfie Raw - will be released.

Scholars Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Denilson Carvalho, Luca Colville and Cedwyn Scott will be handed professional contracts and will go on to join the development squad next season should they accept.