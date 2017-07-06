Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Whitehead has signed a one-year contract extension at Huddersfield Town.

The 35-year-old midfielder was named on Town's retained list earlier in the summer and has put pen to paper on a deal which will keep him at the club until the end of the 2017/18 season.

The former Stoke City, Middlesbrough and Sunderland man has made 56 appearances for Town since joining in the summer of 2015 - 20 of those coming in the Terriers' promotion season.

Whitehead has previously made 230 appearances in the Premier League, with Town's second-most top flight experienced player making just 15 appearances - new boy Tom Ince.

On Whitehead signing the one-year extension, head coach David Wagner said: “After the play-off final I had an honest and open conversation with Dean about the Premier League and his role in our team.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“We shared our thoughts on what we both expect from the upcoming season and agreed that even if he plays less for us, he is still a very important part of the team and our dressing room.

“I am very happy that he will be at this club for a further season; he is a true professional and a really good character.”