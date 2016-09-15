Login Register
Death of former Huddersfield Town right-back Denis Atkins

  • Updated
  • By

The Bradford-born player made more than 200 appearances for the club

Former Huddersfield Town player Denis Atkins, pictured in 1963

Former long-serving Huddersfield Town right-back Denis Atkins has died aged 77 after a short illness.

He also played for Bradford City before becoming a teacher.

Born in Bradford, he joined Town from school as an amateur in 1953 and signed professional forms two years later.

Atkins started out as a part-time player, also working as a printer.

That was still the case when he made his debut in the 1-1 home Second Division (now Championship) draw with Sunderland in February 1960.

Eddie Boot was the manager and Denis Law scored Town’s goal.

Atkins turned full-time at the end of that season and went on to make a total of 214 Town appearances.

Originally an understudy to Bob Parker, he made the No2 shirt his own and was an ever-present in 1965-66, when Town came close to promotion to the top flight under Tom Johnston.

Having lost his place to talented teenager Derek Parkin, later to become Britain’s most-expensive full-back when he joined Wolves for £80,000, Atkins himself left for Bradford in an unusual four-player swap in March 1968.

The deal also took striker Tony Leighton to Valley Parade, with forward Paul Aimson and right-back Alex Smith arriving at Town, who also paid a cash adjustment.

Atkins had a tough start at City as, after his first training session, manager Grenville Hair suffered a fatal heart attack at the age of 36.

But he went on to make 122 appearances for Bradford, and along with Leighton, helped them win promotion from the Fourth Division (now League Two) in 1969.

He retired in 1971, but in 1984, returned to City for a short spell to act as a liaison between the club and local schools.

Eldest daughter Jill, one of his four children, played hockey for Great Britain and appeared at the 1988 Olympics.

