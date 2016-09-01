England Under 19 player Zoe Tynan, who has dies aged 18

Huddersfield Town Ladies are unsure whether Sunday’s FA Women’s Premier League Cup clash with Fylde Ladies will go ahead following the death of Zoe Tynan.

Fylde’s 18-year-old former Manchester City and Everton midfielder, who had played for England Under 15, 17 and 19s, was hit by a train at West Allerton station in Merseyside on Tuesday.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious.

Fylde, who are FAWPL Northern Division rivals of Town, are due to visit Storthes Hall Park for a first-round tie.

Tynan’s family paid tribute to a “vibrant, generous and fun-loving girl”, who was “a dedicated athlete, never happier than when she had a ball at her feet”.

She began her career at Liverpool Feds and spent six years at Everton’s Centre of Excellence before joining Manchester City in 2015.

Tributes have flooded in from across the world of football.

Martin Glenn, FA chief executive officer, said: “On behalf of The FA, I would like to send our heartfelt condolences to Zoe’s family.

“Our thoughts are with them at this very difficult and tragic time.”

England Under 19 manager Mo Marley said: “Zoe has been involved in our squads for a number of years and was not only a very talented midfielder, but a hugely-liked and popular member of the team.

“I know that she will be much missed by her teammates and staff members alike and I would like to send our deepest condolences to Zoe’s family from everyone involved at England.”

Town Ladies tweeted: “Our thoughts are with all the family and friends of Zoe Tynan, such sad news to hear.”