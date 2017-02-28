Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner was slapped with a two-game touchline ban and a £6,000 fine by the FA for his part in the fracas as Town beat Leeds 2-1 earlier this month.

Wagner left his technical area to celebrate with his side after Michael Hefele scored a last-minute winner, before clashing with Leeds boss Garry Monk on his way back.

Both clubs admitted an FA charge of "failing to ensure their players and/or officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour in or around the 89th minute of the fixture", leading to a £10,000 fine each.

Despite Wagner being handed a two-match ban, Monk must only serve a one-game suspension and will have to pay half of what the Town boss has been fined.

Here our sports writers react to the FA's decision.

Rory Benson

It's absolutely farcical from the FA.

I accept David Wagner was in the wrong by celebrating with his players at the end of the match - especially after he had been warned for a similar reaction to a last-gasp winner against Derby County - but a two-match ban is ridiculous.

In my opinion, the Town head coach deserved a one-game suspension and fine - only because of the prior warning.

Monk on the other hand should have received a lengthier ban and larger fine.

What sort of example does it set when a manager showing some fire and passion is dealt with more severely than a boss who initiates a physical confrontation?

Luckily, I don't think it'll affect Town too much.

Wagner has drilled his side in the ways of gegenpressing so much so that they could explain it to you in their sleep.

And, in Christoph Buhler and Andy Hughes, Wagner has able deputies who will be comfortable dishing out instructions to the team from the touchline.

If there are any issues with communication, let's hope they are ironed out at Manchester City on Wednesday so Town can be at their dominating best against Newcastle United on Saturday.

Blake Welton

At the time David Wagner's celebrations at Michael Hefele's late winner were perhaps a little bit over-the-top and the German Head Coach does need to learn to curb his touchline enthusiasm.

But with it being an adrenaline-fuelled game with late drama it would be hard for anyone to keep control of their emotions under the circumstances.

And his surge down the touchline was not of malicious intent either – it was a show of pure unbridled joy which was in direct contrast to the blatant and cowardly reaction to it from his Leeds United counterpart Garry Monk.

That is why the FA's decision to only ban Monk for one game and Wagner for two as well as fine the German more seems incredibly unfair.

The counter-argument is Wagner suffered further sanctions because he appealed the charges – but then what is the point in having the option of a right to reply if it means fear of further consequences?

Will a touchline ban matter? Of course it will – if David Wagner struggled to get his point across from the touchline when deciding a penalty-taker for the Reading game then what chance does he have from the stands?