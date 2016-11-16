Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By Steven Downes

A late header by Debbie Hastings earned Town Ladies a 3-3 draw with Nottingham Forest.

She struck with eight minutes left from a cross by Kate Mallin to earn a share of the spoils for Town in the FA Women’s Premier League Northern Division.

Forest started brightly and had two early opportunities to take the lead but were thwarted by good blocks and one excellent save from keeper Laura Carter.

Town’s first real chance came on 18 minutes as a Katie Nutter cross found Hastings, but she could only head the ball over.

Mallin’s effort then cracked the Forest bar seven minutes later.

Forest took the lead on 36 minutes with a deflected shot from distance.

Just before half time, Carter was called into action again, making a great save when Forest looked likely to increase their lead.

Town started the second half more positively and Nutter had a couple of early chances, one going wide and the other flying over the bar.

As Town piled on the pressure, Mallin, Hastings and Emily Heckler all had decent efforts blocked or saved.

Town equalised to make it 1-1 in the 65th minute, pressure finally paying off when the ball broke to Danni Biglin to score from just outside the area.

Town then took the lead, Heckler lobbing the the keeper, but Forest struck back immediately to level at 2-2.

With 15 minutes left, Forest again took the lead with a well-worked move and good finish.

Town continued to press and, with 82 on the clock, Mallin set up Hastings’ equaliser.

Nutter was named player of the match after an excellent performance in midfield.

Grappolo restaurant owner Hamid Mehrgan has sponsored two of the squad for the season – Beth Jennings and Carla Baxby.

The Town Ladies Academy won 8-0 against AFC Dronfield with goals from Lauren Santoro (3), Sandra Bates, Carly Doyle, Shauna Messenger, Jodie Lodge and Jess Holland.

On Sunday the Academy are at Millmoor Juniors (1.30) in the Sheffield & Hallamshire Women’s Challenge Cup second round.