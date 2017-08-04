Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner has a number of key decisions to make ahead of this afternoon’s final pre-season friendly clash against Italian side Torino.

For as much as the Stuttgart fightback on Tuesday evening was commendable, underlining the ‘Terrier Spirit’ was very much still alive, the overall 90-minute performance was alarmingly ‘Jekyll and Hyde’.

Fielding two separate sides in each half would perhaps be a strong explanation for the stark contrast, but in truth the real issue was how one set of players stepped-up while another seemed to wilt away.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Certainly the scorching first-half temperature of 33° was undoubtedly a fundamental factor in why arguably Wagner’s first-choice team (minus the injured Christopher Schindler and Jonathan Hogg) failed to deliver.

Yet it was the same conditions for VfB Stuttgart, with the 2.Bundesliga Champions controlling the game with consummate ease in the opening 45 minutes and racing into a 2-0 lead.

With temperatures cooling, as well as having nothing to lose, the second-half Town side looked more composed than their predecessors.

And so to the dilemma facing Wagner and, perhaps, the reason he was vague in his answer when immediately asked at the Stuttgart final whistle if he would play one side or two in Jenbach (4pm kick-off local time).

How much does he put the first-half performance down to the intense heat the players had to endure? Does he stick to what, on paper, appears his strongest starting line-up?

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

If the latter, does any of the second-half side deserve another go? Particularly Sean Scannell who, for much of the pre-season, has been limited in playing time and, if involved, out of position at right-back.

The 26-year-old made the briefest of appearances against Stuttgart but, in that 15 minutes, was full of running and purpose and deservedly got Town’s equalising goal.

With heavy rain and lightning a possibility around kick-off, Wagner will be hoping whatever team he chooses to play will be able to weather any storm in their final game of the summer.