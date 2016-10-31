Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Table-topping Huddersfield Town Under 23s suffered a second defeat in three Professional Development League games at the hands of Crewe Alexandra.

Frankie Bunn’s side lost 3-1 at PPG Canalside and will now aim to bounce back when they face Liverpool in the Under 23 Premier League Cup at Tranmere Rovers on Saturday (1.00).

WATCH: Town fans in fine voice despite defeat at Fulham

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

Keeper Joe Murphy , an unused substitute in the Championship game at Fulham the day before, was the only overage player on duty for Town.

Bunn’s side were gifted a seventh-minute lead by an own goal.

But Crewe levelled before the break then went ahead on 66 minutes.

Another goal soon after sealed the away victory.

Town: Murphy; Hanson, Cogill, Horsfall, Kane (Williams, 79mins); Booty, Warde (Carvalho, 70); O’Hanlon, Boyle, Tear (Colville, HT); Pyke. Subs not used: Dyson, Dorrington.

Town Under 18s were 2-1 winners in their PDL game at Crewe.

Tony Carss’ side started in positive fashion and Olly Dyson put them ahead with a long-range shot after 29 minutes.

Crewe levelled before the break but Luca Colville claimed a late winner as Town snapped a three-game losing sequence.

Carss’ side are at home to Hull City on Saturday.

Town: Schofield; Clibbens, Williams, Edmonds-Green, Raw; Marriott, Dyson (Gibson, 83); Colville, Carvalho (Danaher, 86), Tear; Scott.

Subs not used: Brooke, Elliott.