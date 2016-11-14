Huddersfield Town Under 23s suffered a third defeat on the trot.
Frankie Bunn’s side went into their game at Sheffield Wednesday as Professional Development League leaders.
But they were overhauled by the Owls, who won 1-0 at Sheffield FC’s ground in Dronfield.
Fraser Preston settled the clash with a goal in the 58th minute.
Town had previously lost to Crewe Aexandra in the PDL and Liverpool in the Under 23 Premier League Cup.
They have a PDL derby against Leeds United at the John Smith’s Stadium next Monday (2.00).