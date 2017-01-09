Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town Under 23s lost out to Sheffield United’s late fightback.

Frankie Bunn’s side were beaten 2-1 in their Professional Development League clash with the Blades.

Lewis O’Brien’s goal put Town ahead 67 minutes into the match at Stocksbridge Park Steels’ Bracken Moor ground.

The goal was prodded home from a goalmouth scramble following a corner before the Blades levelled in the 77th minute, when David Brooks curled home right footed.

Then Marc McNulty broke through to notch an 87th-minute winner for the hosts, who had Louis Reed red carded late on.

Town remain third in the North section while leaders Hull City won 2-0 at Leeds United.