Chris Lowe says it’s not just Huddersfield Town fans who are looking forward to seeing striker Collin Quaner.

The £500,000 arrival from Union Berlin could make his debut in the FA Cup fourth-round tie at Rochdale.

Fellow German and ex-Kaiserslautern player Lowe has come up against the 6ft 3in frontman in the past.

And he explained: “He’s a big target man, good in the air, strong and fast. He can make an impact.

“Lots of people in Germany now know about Huddersfield Town and Collin will have heard good things about this club.

“I think he can help us and we Germans here already can help him in a few things. He will settle in quickly.”

Lowe, who already has compatriots at Town in Christopher Schindler , Michael Hefele and Elias Kachunga , added: “Sometimes we don’t take chances.

“This signing gives us an option, an out-and-out striker who scores goals.”

David Wagner ’s side, 2-0 winners at home to Ipswich Town last Saturday , are fifth in the Championship , with Rochdale sixth in League One.

Lowe, rested for the 4-0 home win over Port Vale in round three, says a run in the FA Cup can go alongside a Championship promotion challenge.

“The Cup is important and we want to get through,” he continued. “This is a tough tie for sure, but we have the confidence to go to Rochdale and win.”