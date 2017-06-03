The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town could see the earlier than expected return of Jon Gorenc Stankovic to help their Premier League cause next season.

The 21-year-old was initially expected to be out of action until December after sustaining an ACL injury while on international duty with Slovenia's Under 21 back in March.

However, the defender confirmed the recovery was going well and he was hoping to be back sooner than initially expected.

Speaking at Wembley after Huddersfield Town's SkyBet Championship Play-Off final win over Reading, Jon Gorenc Stankovic said, “I'm doing quite well and starting to walk again and doing more exercises.

“I hope to be back a bit sooner and really can't wait to join the lads back on the pitch.”

On the Wembley experience, Stankovic had no frustrations at being forced to watch from the sidelines, instead just delighted for the team.

“It wasn't frustrating – I'm just really happy, not just for me but everyone at the club,” Stankovic said.

“It's unbelievable – being at Wembley was a completely new experience for me – even just being in the stands was an amazing experience.”

On the campaign as a whole and the success of the side, Stankovic added, “At the end of the season we knew we could do something.

“The way we have bonded has been crucial but there have been a number of other things that when put together makes a Premier League team.”