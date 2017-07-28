Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town defender Martin Cranie is looking forward to the business end of pre-season with the club’s upcoming week-long training camp.

The squad travel to Austria tomorrow for an intensive week of preparation ahead of the their inaugural Premier League season, which kick-offs away to Crystal Palace on Saturday, August 12.

While abroad, David Wagner’s side will face VfB Stuttgart in Schwaz on Tuesday, August 1, before playing Serie A side Torino in the Stadion Jenbach on Friday, August 4.

And the right-back believes the week is the perfect preparation in what has already been a productive summer.

“We’re already at a very high level,” said 30-year-old Martin Cranie. “Of course there are a few things missing, but generally we’ve got the next few weeks to work on them.

“Everyone’s fitness levels are really good and the next few games will really be about nailing things down tactically.

“It’s down to the end of pre-season, so we will be looking to be at the top-end of performance in Austria.”

The defender also believes the trip will be beneficial in terms of team spirit, after seeing a total of nine new players join the club this summer.

“We’ve still got the same core group of lads here from last season and we all make it easy for people to come into the dressing room,” Cranie added.

“We’ve all bonded really well so far, but the different environment and being with each other 24/7 will make us even closer.”

With last season’s regular right-back Tommy Smith so far absent from pre-season as he recovers from the foot injury sustained during the Championship play-off final, the position has been filled by a number of different players.

Sean Scannell, Harry Bunn and trialist Dimitri Cavaré have all deputised as well as Cranie, who was largely the preferred understudy last campaign.

However, the former England Under-21 international believes he and the rest of the squad are flexible enough to play in any position, with the main aim for every member of Wagner’s squad to feature for the club in the Premier League.

“First and foremost I just want to be playing, wherever I am given the opportunity,” Cranie said.

“There might be a few lads you are not used to seeing in certain positions, but everyone is tactically aware.

“We’ve all been told the jobs and roles of different positions since last season, so I don’t think anyone has a problem.”