Defender Michael Hefele planning five-match target for Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town will pull out all the stops to go into the November international break top of the Championship.

That’s the promise from popular defender Michael Hefele ahead of Sunday’s big home derby with Sheffield Wednesday (12.00).

Town went into the current second break two points clear of Norwich City at the top of the table after eight wins and a draw from 11 matches.

David Wagner’s side were also leaders going into the first break in September.

“We’ve had only 11 games out of 46, and nothing has been achieved yet,” said the German centre-back. “But I believe we have a very good squad who work hard every day.

“None of us can stand still because we all want to play and put big pressure on the starting 11 - that has helped us reach the top of the league.

LOOK: Huddersfield Town Squad Training at PPG Canalside, 20.09.16

“It’s also because we believe in ourselves, play very good football and try to keep the ball.

“We place a lot of emphasis on our tactical as well as fitness work.

“I think we deserve to be where we are, but at this stage it means nothing.

“We have to keep a clear head and our feet on the ground.

“Now we go into another set of matches and we want to win as many as we can.”

The Sheffield showdown is the first of five before the November break - Town go to Preston North End next Wednesday, October 19, before a home clash with Derby County on Saturday 22.

Then come games at Fulham on Saturday 29 and at home to Birmingham City on Saturday, November 5 before the next round of international fixtures.