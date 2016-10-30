Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was a day to forget for all concerned with Huddersfield Town as David Wagner experienced his heaviest defeat in charge of the club.

A brace from from Chris Martin as well as goals from Tomas Kalas, Lucas Piazon and Kevin McDonald saw Fulham thrash Town 5-0 at Craven Cottage yesterday afternoon.

Town were second-best for most of the encounter but even more worrying was their complete ineptitude to deal defensively with Fulham's attacking pace and balls into the box.

Afterwards, Head Coach David Wagner acknowledged the defeat was unexpected but his entire side was below-par.

But what can Huddersfield Town take away from the result? Below Examiner Football Writer Blake Welton assesses the defeat.

1) Town need to learn how to defend balls in the box

Conceding five goals without reply is always going to bring about comment and it is hard not to start with Huddersfield Town's complete inability to deal with balls into the box.

Although both Christopher Schindler and Mark Hudson are supposedly renowned for their aerial strength, they failed to deal with three left-wing crosses for three of Fulham's five goals.

The defensive ineptitude brought back shades of Town's previous humbling on the road against Preston North End when they failed to deal with the set piece delivery of Paul Gallagher – also soft and relatively unchallenged goals to concede.

Whatever is happening on the training field from a defensive perspective is currently not working and needs to be redressed if further maulings are to be avoided.

2) Town Need Another Centre Back

A change away from Huddersfield Town needing another forward – yesterday's game highlighted the need for more defensive cover as well.

Sone Aluko's pure speed obliterated the Town defence – his trickery to escape for the Fulham's third goal sublime; the weave into the box for Chris Martin's penalty and the pull back for Kevin McDonald’s goal all exceptional.

Town's backline couldn't cope and it was a relief when he was eventually substituted in the 75th minute to a standing ovation from the home crowd.

Defensively David Wagner's entire side was all over the place but it also Mark Hudson's legs had gone - struggling to keep pace with the on-rushing Aluko.

At 34-years old, the captain began his career with Fulham but yesterday's West London showing was further proof the player has entered the twilight of his career.

3) Over-reliance on Aaron Mooy is a worry

Aaron Mooy has been something of a talisman for Huddersfield Town so far this season but the concern now is that his performances are becoming too intrinsically linked to those of Town overall.

If the Australian midfielder is below-par, David Wagner's entire side are below-par.

With a busy schedule for both club and country, the 26-year-old has looked jaded for large parts of October and as a consequence Town's form for this month has also dipped.

And with another long World Cup trip scheduled with Australia after next weekend's home clash against Birmingham City, it has to be a concern for David Wagner on how to protect a player who is so fundamental to the side.

Either that, or find an alternative solution to avoid long-term burn out or worse, injury.

4) Town fans are out of this world

Anyone at Craven Cottage couldn't have helped be amazed at the passion and support Huddersfield Town fans gave their side throughout the entire 90 minutes – West Yorkshire absolutely battering West London in the supporter stakes.

It's been mentioned a few times the intensity and noise Town fans have made home and away this season but it's one thing doing it when the side are winning but to continue unabated while witnessing the side being thrashed?

All 2,743 Blue and White Army who made the journey – everyone salutes you!

5) The Championship is a funny old league

Despite the heavy defeat, Huddersfield Town still find themselves lying in third place in the SkyBet Championship table with a four-point cushion on seventh-placed Sheffield Wednesday.

Any Town fan would have taken that at this point in the season and sealing a place in the Place-Offs at the end of May has to be the most realistic target over the course of the next seven months.

And Town's mauling wasn't the only 5-0 defeat of the day as another former table topper also went down by the same scoreline – Norwich City losing to Brighton & Hove Albion on the South Coast.

The Championship is not only a tough league but often an eccentric one – so just sit back, take the defeat on the chin and enjoy the rest of the rollercoaster ride!