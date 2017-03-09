Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town take on Brentford at Griffin Park on Saturday in the first match of what could be a defining week-long spell in the Championship.

The Terriers could move within three points of Brighton & Hove Albion with a win - should Brighton lose to Derby County on Friday night - with a game in hand.

The Seagulls face Derby at the Amex Stadium in the weekend's first Championship clash with both sides aiming to get their respective seasons back on track.

Chris Hughton's side have lost two of their last three outings, being beaten by Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest.

Although they remain second in the league, they now sit just six points ahead of Town - who have a game in hand.

Derby have taken just five points from their last five games and have slipped to 10th in the league, 10 points off a play-off spot.

The Rams will go down to the south coast knowing a win is required to realistically keep their play-off ambitions alive.

Should Derby claim victory, Town would then have the opportunity to cut the gap to the automatic promotion spots to three points - and still have a game in hand on Brighton.

The Terriers face Bristol City a week on Friday and could have the chance to go behind the Seagulls on goal difference alone at Ashton Gate.

Hughton's men feature in Saturday's late kick off when they travel to Elland Road to take on play-off chasing Leeds United.

Only Brighton and Huddersfield have won more games at home than Leeds this season, and Town fans could begrudgingly be hoping for the Whites to take the three points against Brighton - if their side win the next two matches and Brighton falter against Derby.

That would level things up on points in second place with Town's rearranged fixture against Wolves yet to be played.

poll loading Which would you prefer? 0+ VOTES SO FAR Leeds win to put Town level on points with Brighton Leeds loss and Town to make up the points elsewhere

Here are all the fixtures Brighton and Town have left:

Brighton

Derby (H)*

Leeds (A)*

Blackburn (H)

Birmingham (H)

QPR (A)

Wolves (A)

Wigan (H)

Norwich (A)*

Bristol City (H)

Aston Villa (A)

Town

Brentford (A)

Bristol City (A)

Burton (H)

Norwich (H)*

Nottingham Forest (A)

Preston (H)*

Derby (A)*

Fulham (H)

Wolves (A)

Birmingham (A)

Cardiff (H)

*Top 10 side