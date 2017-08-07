Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's incredible promotion to the Premier League last season was one of the greatest days in the club's recent history.

Fans had been waiting 45 years to see their side competing in the top flight of English football and many thought it would never happen in their lifetime.

And the promotion was made all the sweeter because no one expected it.

Town were written off ahead of the season, with Ian Holloway - amongst others - infamously tipping Town for the drop into League One.

How wrong he was.

And this year, Paul Merson is donning his flat cap and doing his best Holloway impression.

The Sky Sports pundit and Soccer Saturday regular has backed Town to be immediately relegated back to the Championship, finishing rock bottom of the Premier League table.

'Mers' predicts the Terriers will finish 20th behind Brighton and Watford, with Newcastle United managing to stay up in 17th.

With his prediction , Merson wrote: "David Wagner has bought a few players, but I just think this is a massive jump up for them. Huddersfield have a massive pitch and play at a high tempo; playing that tempo in the Championship, you get the ball back very quickly. In the Premier League, players are too comfortable. If you go and press Man City they will just knock it around you and be away on goal.

"They'll be fun to watch, and will win some games, but I don't see them staying up."

Here's how Merson sees the Premier League ending up this season:

Manchester City

Chelsea

Tottenham

Manchester United

Liverpool

Arsenal

Everton

Southampton

Leicester

West Ham

Stoke

Crystal Palace

West Brom

Swansea

Bournemouth

Burnley

Newcastle

Watford

Brighton

Huddersfield Town