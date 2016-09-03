Login Register
Delight as Huddersfield Town loan man continues winning ways

Trophy win and now three points for Kyle Dempsey

Kyle Dempsey heads at goal for Town during pre-season. Picture by John Rushworth

There’s delight at Huddersfied Town as Kyle Dempsey made a winning league start to his loan at Fleetwood and claimed an assist.

The 20-year-old midfielder helped Fleetwood to a midweek victory in the Checkatrade English Football League Trophy and followed up by playing as a second-half substitute as they beat Coventry 2-0 in League One.

Dempsey replaced Eggert Jónsson because of an injury and Fleetwood went third in the table thanks to second-half goals from Chris Long - set up by Dempsey – and Martyn Woolford.

In midweek, Dempsey featured for the full 90 minutes as they beat Blackburn Rovers Under 23s 1-0 at their Highbury Stadium home on the West coast.

The tie was settled on the stroke of half-time by a goal from Devante Cole, the son of former Blackburn hero Andy, who had a short spell coaching at Town when his one-time Newcastle United teammate Lee Clark was manager.

The EFL have invited 16 Premier League and Championship clubs with category one academies to participate in the revamped Trophy, and Blackburn’s Under 23 side is managed by former Town midfielder Damien Johnson and David Dunn.

His stay will run to the end of the season, although Town have a recall option in January.

The former Carlisle United man, signed for £300,000 during the 2015 close-season, made 24 appearances, half of them starts, last time around.

But with increased competition (on-loan Manchester City man Aaron Mooy and Croatian Ivan Paurevic have been added to existing midfield options Jonathan Hogg , Dean Whitehead and the highly-rated Philip Billing) he hadn’t featured in a matchday squad this season.

