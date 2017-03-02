Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's away match against Derby County will be broadcast live on Sky Sports on Monday April 17.

The fixture was due to kick off at 3pm on Easter Monday, but has been pushed back to a 5pm start so it can be televised on Sky.

The match at Pride Park will be Town's ninth Championship match televised this year, having previously played Sheffield Wednesday, Wigan, Norwich City, Brighton and Leeds on TV already this season.

The Terriers' weekend match at Newcastle is due to be shown, with upcoming fixtures against Bristol City and Norwich at home also pencilled in for Sky Sports coverage.

Derby are in need of points with their promotion push flagging, while Town will be hoping to pick up a win to continue piling the pressure on top two Newcastle United and Brighton.

Town will play just four more fixtures after the Derby clash, with David Wagner's side due to visit Wolves and Birmingham City and host Fulham in late April before facing Cardiff City in their final match of the campaign.