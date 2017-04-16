Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner takes his Huddersfield Town side to Pride Park on Monday looking to seal a win that may guarantee a SkyBet Championship Play-Off place.

However, they face a stern test from a reinvigorated Derby County side after the appointment of Gary Rowett as boss last month, replacing the sacked Steve McClaren.

The Rams currently find themselves in 8th position in the table and still have very slim hopes of making the Play-Offs themselves should they win all their remaining fixtures and other results go their way.

The home side will also be buoyed by the fact they have not lost their last 20 home league games against Town – winning 18 of them and drawing the other two.

If you are heading to Derby for the 5pm kick-off, have a look at Steven Downes handy away day guide below.

What is the Stadium address?

Pride Park Stadium, Derby, DE24 8XL

What is parking like for Away fans?

There are a couple of fairly sized car parks at the new Velodrome which is situated next to Pride Park and is convenient for the away supporters entrance.

The cost of parking is £8 per car, or £6 if the car has four or more people in it.

However, a better place to park for all fans is the cattle market - a pay and display car park which costs £6. It is about a 15-20 minute walk from the ground and is just off the A52.

What is the nearest train station to the ground?

For any fans making their way to Derby by train, take the train to Derby Railway Station. The ground is only a 10 minute walk from the station, and is relatively easy to find.

To get to the stadium from the station, go up the stairs from the platform, turn right and walk to the end of the bridge.

Go down the stairs, exit and turn right down Roundhouse Road. Bear left at the roundabout, go straight down Riverside Road or turn right to go down Pride Parkway where there are a couple of places to eat and drink and you will see the ground in front of you.

How many fans are going?

Town were allocated 3,100 tickets for the trip to Pride Park with the option of cash pay on the day for Town fans at the Derby County ticket office should there be anyone who still hasn't purchased a ticket in advance.

The club are confident the full allocation will be taken up and Town fans will fill the entire away end.

Where should away fans drink?

The best places to go are the Harvester about five minutes walk away from the stadium, or Navigation Inn on London Road, which has free street parking outside, and is off the A6, a ten minute walk away from the stadium.

How much does a pie, a cuppa and a programme cost?

If fans want to buy a pie at the stadium it will cost them £3.60, it costs £2.30 for a cup of tea, and an official match day programme will set you back £3.

What happened last time?

Huddersfield Town got a terrific win against the Rams at the John Smith's Stadium earlier in the season - Elias Kachunga scoring in the last few minutes to give the side a vital 1-0 win.

However, the last visit to Pride Park didn't end too well as the Rams beat the Yorkshire side 2-0 - Chris Martin and Johnny Russell on the scoresheet for the Rams.