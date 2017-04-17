The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner takes his Huddersfield Town side to Pride Park today to face a rejuvenated Derby County.

Town have played the Rams in every season since being back in the SkyBet Championship but have failed to beat them away from home in the last 20 league encounters (lost 18, drawn two).

However, after a last-gasp Elias Kachunga winner back in October, Wagner's men could do the double over Derby for the first time since the 1937-38 season.

The 1-0 victory at the John Smith's Stadium saw Steve McClaren in charge for the visitor, who has seen been sacked and replace by Gary Rowett, with Derby going on to pick up 10 points from a possible 15 in recent weeks.

Steven Downes takes a look back at the previous five Championship meetings between the two sides below.

2016-17

Huddersfield Town 1-0 Derby County

A stoppage-time winner from Elias Kachunga sent the home faithful into raptures and saw one of the iconic moments of the season.

As the forward slotted home the 92nd minute goal, head coach David Wagner was seen charging down the touchline to celebrate with his players.

2015-16

Huddersfield Town 1-2 Derby County

Derby County 2-0 Huddersfield Town

Derby won both fixtures during the 2015/16 campaign, with Chris Martin and George Thorne grabbing the goals at the John Smith's Stadium with Harry Bunn on target for Town.

In the reverse fixture, it was once again the Rams who came out on top, with Chris Martin (31) and Johnny Russell (73) on the scoresheet for the hosts.

2014-15

Derby County 3-2 Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town 4-4 Derby County

There were plenty of goals between the two sides during this season with an incredible 13 in the two league encounters.

The game at Pride Park saw Derby's Jordon Ibe (7), Johnny Russell (45 +1:00) and Simon Dawkins (77) find the net with Harry Bunn on target in the 22nd minute for Town.

Mark Hudson made it a nervy end to the game by pulling another back in stoppage-time but Town couldn't find an equaliser before full-time.

Both sides also played out a terrific 4-4 draw at the John Smiths Stadium in the corresponding fixture.

The goals from Town that day came from Oscar Gobern (38), Mark Hudson (41), Reece James (45 +1:29) and Nahki Wells (72).

As Gobern bagged himself a rare goal, Reece James scored direct from a corner, which is a rarity in itself.

Derby's goals game from Tom Ince (16 and 79 minute) along with Simon Dawkins (52) and Jesse Lingard (61).