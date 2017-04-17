Huddersfield Town were pegged back by a late Jacob Butterfield strike at Pride Park today as their automatic promotion bid took another blow.
Collin Quaner had put the Terriers ahead in the ninth minute with a cute flick from Martin Cranie's cross, but the ex-Town midfielder halted the party atmosphere in the away end on the 88th minute.
Town invited the Rams on to them in the second half and Derby deserved the equaliser on the balance of play.
What was more disappointing about the draw was that Town were unable to capitalise on Newcastle United faltering against Ipswich at Portman Road earlier in the day.
Here's how the match at Pride Park unfolded...
Watch Next
- WATCH: Huddersfield Town fans revel in stoppage t1:43
- WATCH: Huddersfield Town forward Nahki Wells on m1:12
- WATCH: Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner on hav2:15
- WATCH: Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner previe1:16
- The Examiner's Lauren Ballinger takes on Gawthorp1:18
- Eugene Black speaks about his time at Bergen-Bels4:07
- Eugene Black - concentration camp survivor4:46
- Pet Cremation Services in Mirfield1:03
- Sikh parade in Huddersfield1:19
- Trailer for Josh Bywater's film 'The Messenger'2:11
First half
9 Minutes: Goal! Great ball by Lolley to find Cranie who rolls it perfectly into Quaner’s path. Great finish from the big man.
11 Minutes: Derby go down the other end and have the ball in the net, but it’s ruled out for offside.
45+ Minutes: The Rams take a quick free kick and Vydra is in... but his shot drifts wide of the far post.
Second Half
Watch Next
- WATCH: Huddersfield Town fans revel in stoppage t1:43
- WATCH: Huddersfield Town forward Nahki Wells on m1:12
- WATCH: Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner on hav2:15
- WATCH: Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner previe1:16
- The Examiner's Lauren Ballinger takes on Gawthorp1:18
- Eugene Black speaks about his time at Bergen-Bels4:07
- Eugene Black - concentration camp survivor4:46
- Pet Cremation Services in Mirfield1:03
- Sikh parade in Huddersfield1:19
- Trailer for Josh Bywater's film 'The Messenger'2:11
52 Minutes: Anya works an opening cutting in from the left, but Danny Ward is equal to it.
63 Minutes: Van La Parra gets past his man and puts in a dangerous low ball. Well dealt with by Derby.
88 Minutes: Butterfield’s deflected effort beats Ward. 1-1.
90+ Minutes: Mooy plays in Wells, but he drags his shot wide of the far post.
Watch Next
- WATCH: Huddersfield Town fans revel in stoppage t1:43
- WATCH: Huddersfield Town forward Nahki Wells on m1:12
- WATCH: Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner on hav2:15
- WATCH: Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner previe1:16
- The Examiner's Lauren Ballinger takes on Gawthorp1:18
- Eugene Black speaks about his time at Bergen-Bels4:07
- Eugene Black - concentration camp survivor4:46
- Pet Cremation Services in Mirfield1:03
- Sikh parade in Huddersfield1:19
- Trailer for Josh Bywater's film 'The Messenger'2:11
Line-Ups
Derby County (4-2-3-1): Carson; Christie, Keogh, Pearce, Olsson; Hughes, Johnson (Butterfield, 72); Ince (Camara,72), Vydra (Russell,72), Anya; Bent
Subs Not Used : Mitchell, Lowe, Baird, Bryson
Booked: Camara
Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1): Ward; Cranie (Smith, 61), Schindler, Hefele, Lowe; Mooy, Whitehead; Lolley (Hogg,80), Kachunga, van La Parra (Wells,67); Quaner
Subs Not Used: Coleman, Hudson, Scannell, Payne
Booked: van La Parra, Hefele
Half Time: Derby County 0 Huddersfield Town 1
Att: 29,031 (1,245)