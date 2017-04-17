Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were pegged back by a late Jacob Butterfield strike at Pride Park today as their automatic promotion bid took another blow.

Collin Quaner had put the Terriers ahead in the ninth minute with a cute flick from Martin Cranie's cross, but the ex-Town midfielder halted the party atmosphere in the away end on the 88th minute.

Town invited the Rams on to them in the second half and Derby deserved the equaliser on the balance of play.

What was more disappointing about the draw was that Town were unable to capitalise on Newcastle United faltering against Ipswich at Portman Road earlier in the day.

Here's how the match at Pride Park unfolded...

First half

9 Minutes: Goal! Great ball by Lolley to find Cranie who rolls it perfectly into Quaner’s path. Great finish from the big man.

11 Minutes: Derby go down the other end and have the ball in the net, but it’s ruled out for offside.

45+ Minutes: The Rams take a quick free kick and Vydra is in... but his shot drifts wide of the far post.

Second Half

52 Minutes: Anya works an opening cutting in from the left, but Danny Ward is equal to it.

63 Minutes: Van La Parra gets past his man and puts in a dangerous low ball. Well dealt with by Derby.

88 Minutes: Butterfield’s deflected effort beats Ward. 1-1.

90+ Minutes: Mooy plays in Wells, but he drags his shot wide of the far post.

Line-Ups

Derby County (4-2-3-1): Carson; Christie, Keogh, Pearce, Olsson; Hughes, Johnson (Butterfield, 72); Ince (Camara,72), Vydra (Russell,72), Anya; Bent

Subs Not Used : Mitchell, Lowe, Baird, Bryson

Booked: Camara

Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1): Ward; Cranie (Smith, 61), Schindler, Hefele, Lowe; Mooy, Whitehead; Lolley (Hogg,80), Kachunga, van La Parra (Wells,67); Quaner

Subs Not Used: Coleman, Hudson, Scannell, Payne

Booked: van La Parra, Hefele

Half Time: Derby County 0 Huddersfield Town 1

Att: 29,031 (1,245)