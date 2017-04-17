Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were forced to settle for a point at Pride Park after former old boy Jacob Butterfield snatched a point for Derby County.

The opening 45 minutes saw few chances for either side with Town arguably disappointed at only having Collin Quaner's ninth minute goal to show for their dominance.

And despite a better second-half showing from the Rams, the home side still rarely threatened before Butterfield's late long-range effort deflected into Danny Ward's goal.

Key Moment

Jacob Butterfield’s late equaliser felt like two points dropped as opposed to a well-earned point gained at Pride Park.

Moan of the Match

Town’s inability to gain a second goal while in the ascendancy will once again frustrate the Town faithful.

Talking Point

Although a more than credible point gained, the Play-Off places are looking tighter than ever - can David Wagner’s side hold their nerve?

Man of the Match

Aaron Mooy - Ran rings around the Rams in the first-half and made them pay before being closed down better in the second period

Tweet of the Match

Referee Watch

Darren Bond (Lancashire) - a few minor decisions which appeared bizarre but generally let the game flow without any controversy.

Atmosphere

Another Away Day for the Huddersfield Town supporters to be proud of - never stopped singing throughout.

Verdict

After the previous away showings at Bristol City and Nottingham Forest, this was a much better performance on the road from David Wagner’s side.