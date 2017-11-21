Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sky Sports' refereeing expert Dermot Gallagher believes Huddersfield Town should have had a free kick in the build up to the opening goal in their 4-0 defeat to AFC Bournemouth last weekend.

Florent Hadergjonaj was brought down by a thumping tackle from Charlie Daniels ahead of the goal - something David Wagner highlighted in his post-match press conference.

And Gallagher also believes the Terriers should have had a free kick for the challenge, although defended the referee by citing the amount of phases between the missed decision and the Cherries' goal.

Gallagher also believes Callum Wilson was onside from the free kick that led to his second of the day - something the Town head coach also disputed after the clash.

Here's what the former Premier League referee of 15 years had to say about three incidents in the match.

Charlie Daniels' challenge on Florent Hadergjonaj in the build up to the first goal

"I think the referee took the view he played the ball - I think it's a foul.

"If you give a foul there Charlie Daniels might moan at you, but everybody will accept that.

"What I will say in defence of the referee - it's no good saying he cost them a goal because there was so much play between that incident, when the ball went for a corner, for the corner they then set up and again there was all the tactical build up, ball into play and headed into the net.

"There was a lot of things happened between that, which I think is a foul, and the goal."

Callum Wilson being judged onside for his second goal

"I didn't think it was [offside].

"I think it's tight but I don't think he was.

"When you look at it you've got a player at the bottom, you've got players in between - I think he's just about onside, but it's very, very tight.

"And you have to be convinced he is offside."

Simon Francis' challenge on Rajiv Van La Parra for his second booking

"What is running through his head, is the only thing to judge here is did Simon Francis play the ball?

"He didn't and the minute he doesn't play the ball it's going to be a foul."