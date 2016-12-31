Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By Steven Downes

Huddersfield Town’s Tareiq Holmes-Dennis believes there is no pressure on the club, saying that they deserve to be sat fifth in the Sky Bet Championship table.

The left-back made only his second home start for Town in the 2-1 Boxing day win against Nottingham Forest at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Holmes-Dennis said: “The pressure isn’t on us at all, we’ll just take what comes. People didn’t expect us to be where we are but we are there.

“It isn’t five games in, we are half a season in. There is no pressure on us. We have to keep working hard and just take every game as it comes.

“Hopefully we can get some more wins on the board and see what happens.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Town boss David Wagner on his side's season so far Share this video Watch Next

On his own performance and team display Holmes-Dennis added: “From an individual perspective I thought I just eased my way into the game. You have to do the simple things right, the lads around me helped me a lot.

“From the team’s point of view, to win four from four you would take that any day of the week. We are getting better all the time and that is great to see.

“I tried to get forward a lot, obviously first and foremost I am a defender however I do like to go forward too. I still have a lot more to give, so there is a lot more to come.

“As I keep on getting games and minutes, I will learn and take things forward and just develop.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Latest Town team news ahead of Blackburn Rovers visit Share this video Watch Next

Town’s recent form has been excellent and Holmes-Dennis insists that the team wasn’t affected by the dip in results.

He insisted that the squad pulled together to get the run of good form back on track and added: “We are showing we have character so when we lose it a little bit we can bring it right back to where we were.

“We started well at the beginning of the season, then had a dip, however the lads have played very well and brought it back which is great.”

Town brought in Holmes-Dennis from Charlton Athletic in August and the 21-year-old says he is learning a lot from the more experienced players within the club.

Players such as Christopher Schindler, Mark Hudson and fellow left-back Chris Lowe have helped a Holmes-Dennis settle in.

“It is great to have those kinds of people at the stadium and training ground,” said Holmes-Dennis. “I have learned a lot from them day in day out.

“On the pitch as well they try to give you little bits of advice. You have to take that on board and appreciate what they are telling you.”

There was a crowd of 22,100 which was a record-breaking attendance for a Boxing day fixture down at the John Smith’s Stadium.

However, the London-born player says he is not nervous playing in front of a big Yorkshire crowd but relishes the challenge.

“It is not nerve-racking,” he said. “It is more enjoyable and gives you an incentive to work harder through the games.”