A trio of Huddersfield Town players are celebrating after helping their countries to qualify for next summer's World Cup following a dramatic fortnight of international football.

Aaron Mooy joins Danish duo Jonas Lossl and Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen in reaching Russia 2018 after Australia beat Honduras 3-1 on aggregate in the second leg of their Play-Off encounter earlier this morning.

And despite not featuring in either of Denmark's games against the Republic of Ireland, Lossl and Zanka will also be hoping to make the 23-man squad next June after a comprehensive 5-1 victory in Dublin last night.

The Socceroos booked their place after a goalless draw in Honduras was followed by a hat-trick from Aston Villa's Mile Jedinak in Sydney.

Jedinak opened the scoring in the 53rd minute through a deflected free-kick before converting a penalty when a Mooy cross was handled in the area.

The defensive midfielder then completed his hat-trick with another spot-kick before Alberto Elis claimed a late consolation for the South American side.

Over in Ireland, Denmark demolished Martin O'Neill's side following a goalless draw in Copenhagen in last week's first-leg.

Town's Danish pair watched from the bench as the Danes went down to an early Shane Duffy header before Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen quickly levelled proceedings.

Tottenham Hotspur's Christian Eriksen then took charge of the encounter with a brilliant hat-trick before former Arsenal forward Nicklas Bendtner finished off the scoring late on.

Elsewhere, Town midfielder Danny Williams captained a young and inexperienced USA side to a 1-1 draw with European Champions Portugal in Leiria.

The US are looking to rebuild following a shocking qualifying campaign which saw them fail to qualify for next summer's tournament, with former England manager Sam Allardyce currently the bookies favourite to replace Bruce Arena.

Williams' fellow midfielder Weston McKennie had given the US the lead before Getafe defender Vitorino Antunes levelled the scoring just before half time.

The 28-year-old played the full 90 minutes for interim boss Dave Sarachan and will return to Town for this weekend's game at Bournemouth full of confidence.

Laurent Depoitre was also on international duty with Belgium but failed to make an appearance in either his country's 3-3 draw with Mexico on Friday or their 1-0 victory over Japan last night.

It was Depoitre's first call up since 2015, with the striker replacing injured Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke in Roberto Martinez's squad.

And he looked on from the bench as Romelu Lukaku became the Red Devils all-time leading goalscorer.

Youngster Danny Kane was also in action as his Republic of Ireland Under 21s side lost 2-1 to their Norwegian counterparts, in a group qualifying match for the 2019 Under 21 European Championships.

The defender played the full 90 minutes but was unable to stop Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard giving Norway the lead in Drammen.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder Jake Mulraney levelled the scoring before Iver Fossum's injury-time strike won it for Norway.

Despite the result, the side are well placed - currently sitting second in Group 5 - two points clear of Norway with a game in hand.

And finally, goalkeeper Ryan Schofield was an unused substitute for an England Under 19s side which beat Bulgaria 1-0 in their Under 19 European Qualifier.