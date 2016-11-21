Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's 'Pedal 4 Pounds' route details, times and everything in between will be discussed tomorrow evening at PPG Canalside.

The annual fundraising bike ride, now in it's eighth year, is instrumental in raising funds for the ‘Keep It Up Campaign’ - the club’s fundraising partnership between the Academy and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA).

And details of this year's event will be revealed at an open event at the training ground complex on Tuesday, November 22 from 7pm.

A presentation detailing the 2017 ride will be made by club commercial director Sean Jarvis while also speaking will be Academy manager Steve Weaver and Paul Gowland, who is from the YAA.

“We want to get the message out loud and clear about another special Pedal 4 Pounds ride, so everyone is welcome to come down and make a night of it on Tuesday,” said Town Ambassador Andy Booth.

“All the Pedal 4 Pounds held so far have been fantastic, with incredible amounts of money raised, and we want to make this latest one even more successful.

“We want to welcome everyone to come down, whether they have taken part before, want to take part now or simply want to hear what it’s all about.

“The bar will be open, food will be available and, of course, we hope everyone will be delighted with what we’ve got planned for the ride.”