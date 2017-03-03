Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner says the devil will be in the detail as Huddersfield Town look to complete a Championship double over leaders Newcastle United.

The head coach – whose team won 2-1 on Tyneside in August – is relishing taking on a side with the best goalscoring record in the division and also the joint meanest defence.

Wagner reckons it will be close, with concentration and luck playing a big part if Town are to take the points in front of a sell-out home crowd.

“We don’t have anything to prove because we have shown we have some quality players in our dressing room who have high-quality character,” said Wagner, who is without only Kasey Palmer (hamstring and under treatment back at Chelsea).

“It will be a tight match, I’m sure, and we will need our fans right behind us all the way through.

“Hopefully we will have some luck and some concentration and we have to make all our details right.

“The atmosphere will help us to be focused and to concentrate, and the details will make the difference.

“This is where we have to make nearly everything right and, first and foremost, stick to our game plan and our identity. Focus on ourselves.”

Wagner claims preparation is easy because Town are playing the team who have been best in the league so far.

“We are full of respect for Newcastle, who are the big dog against the little Terriers, but if we play as Huddersfield Town, all together and humble, then it’s only excitement,” he said.

“There is no real expectation on us. The only expectation I have is that we try our best and we have an atmosphere from our supporters to play in that everyone is talking about after the match.”