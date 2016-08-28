We didn't deserve to lose at Huddersfield Town says Wolves boss Walter Zenga

Walter Zenga felt his Wolves side were unlucky to suffer a first defeat in any match this season as a 1-0 setback at table-topping Huddersfield Town saw them drop from third to ninth in the Championship.

Former Molineux man Rajiv van La Parra struck just six minutes in, and David Wagner’s Town withstood an attempted second-half fightback by the Black Country side to make it 13 points from 15.

Italian Zenga, a former Inter Milan goalkeeper who was appointed a week before the start of the season and had previously gone six games unbeaten in all competitions before heading to West Yorkshire, said: “We were unlucky.

“In my opinion we didn’t deserve to lose the game, because we have had clear chances to score. I don’t remember one chance for Huddersfield in the second half. But we have to accept the result because this is sport.

“The impact of the game was not brilliant for us in the first 15 minutes. But we had one volley, one the limit at the end of the first half (Joe Mason hit the net but his effort was disallowed for offside), two great saves from their keeper, one against the post and one penalty (appeal, when Mason claimed to have been fouled).

“Except the first 15 minutes we take control of the game. It’s important all the time they play until the last second of the game. There was only one team on the pitch in the second half.”

Van La Parra slotted home the rebound after Nahki Wells beat the challenge of Wolves skipper Danny Batth and shot against the left-hand post, and while Wolves came from behind to draw at Rotherham United and beat Birmingham City, they were nullified for only the second time this campaign.

Wolves have now lost on seven of their last eight visits to Huddersfield, but Zenga repeated: “Especially in the second half I don’t remember our keeper making a save, or them creating some big chance.”

