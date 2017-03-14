Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner and his Huddersfield Town side have one less thing to worry about ahead of their crucial SkyBet Championship promotion run-in.

That's because the 1-0 victory away to Brentford at the weekend was the last league encounter players could have faced suspension for picking up ten yellow cards in the campaign.

The Football League’s yellow card amnesty kicked in on Sunday, March 12 which meant players who may have been fearing a two match suspension can now rest a little easier.

Midfielder enforcer Jonathan Hogg was the Huddersfield Town player in most danger of accumulating the 10 yellow cards that would have resulted in a ban.

The 28-year-old has picked up eight cautions so far this season, however his last booking was in the 1-0 away victory over Burton Albion on December 13.

Only players who accumulate 15 yellow cards or are sent-off will receive bans from now until the end of the season.

If a player does reach 15 bookings it will be a three-match suspension rather than the two-game ban while red card bans vary depending on the nature of the offence.

If sent-off for denying a goal or obvious goal scoring opportunity by physical means or handling the ball it is a one match ban.

If sent-off for using offensive, insulting or abusive language/gestures it is a two match ban.

If sent-off for violent conduct, serious foul play or spitting at an opponent or any other person it is a three match ban.

Below is a current total of all Huddersfield Town's bookings so far this season in all competitions.

Eight Yellow Cards: Jonathan Hogg

Seven Yellow Cards: Mark Hudson, Izzy Brown (three on-loan at Rotherham United)

Six Yellow Cards: Michael Hefele, Elias Kachunga, Chris Lowe, Aaron Mooy, Tommy Smith

Four Yellow Cards: Nahki Wells, Dean Whitehead, Kasey Palmer, Christopher Schindler

Three Yellow Cards: Jon Gorenc Stankovic, Rajiv van La Parra

Two Yellow Cards: Philip Billing