It was a game to forget for Huddersfield Town and their supporters as they crashed to a heavy SkyBet Championship defeat at home to Fulham on Saturday.

Although David Wagner's side took the lead through a fourth minute Chris Lowe penalty there was little else for the home fans to cheer as the visitors responded with four goals in 30 first-half minutes.

And despite the heavy 4-1 loss to their Play-Off rivals, Town are still very much masters of their own destiny in confirming a top six finish.

However, some fans questioned Town's tactics and approach to the John Smith's Stadium encounter, with Joe in Marsh describing it as 'pedestrian' football before going on to suggest there were too many 'square pegs being played in round holes' in Wagner's selection and formation.

“It was obvious even before Fulham scored their first goal there was a major problem on our right side,” said Lloyd in Bedale.

“Joe Lolley was being dragged into the middle all the time, leaving a big gap to enable their left wing/back to exploit. Nothing changed and time and again they threatened.”

Steve from Almondbury observed Town 'were caught too many times on the break' while Dalton's Geoff described the display as 'slow, no purpose with a lack of ideas.'

Ian in Newark pointed out that just like the away defeat at Nottingham Forest, Town 'were vulnerable to attacks down the wings' while Mirfield's Paul questioned why forward Nahki Wells was left on the bench for the entire game.

Marc in Almondbury summed it up with a quote from a footballing legend, saying “Town are playing robotic football, almost devoid of creativity. The players have tunnel vision and their thinking time is painfully slow.

“Other teams have sussed the Emperor isn't wearing any clothes - "Playing football is very simple, but playing simple football is the hardest thing there is" - Johan Cruyff.

Lindley's Kev felt Town 'need to be more assertive' while Graham in Wooldale remarked, “beaten by a side who matched us fitness wise and were twice as clinical.”

Meanwhile Allan in Liversedge added: “They are everything about gegenpressing we want to be as they out paced and out played us.”

Wakefield's Paul described the display as 'very under par, well beaten by a team with better passing and movement, and better closing down' but it was so bad for Derek in Rotherham he described it as 'disgraceful and inept' before stating he left at half-time with Horbury's Trevor also leaving before the final whistle and 'glad to be home'.

Although no excuses can really be made for the performance, a few felt the John Smith's pitch may have been over-watered – contributing to Town's downfall.

Will in Golcar said: “ Did anyone else notice two of Fulham's goals came from Town players slipping on the wet turf? Is it a case of the pre-match sprinklers being over used?”

There were a couple of bright spots on a miserable day for fans - namely the second-half substitute appearances of Izzy Brown and Sean Scannell after their long injury lay-offs.

Roger in Kirkburton stated 'Izzy Brown back in the side was the only real positive' while Rastrick's David also said it was nice to see the duo return.

Another bright spark was Collin Quaner's efforts who 'never stopped trying and running up front' according to SPH from Almondbury while the fact fellow Play-Off rivals Leeds United and Reading both lost was another bonus from the perspective of Salendine Nook's Frank.

It leaves Huddersfield Town needing just a win from their last three league encounters to guarantee a Play-Off place with Dalton's Chris Green urging the side to 'get over the line' on Tuesday evening away to Wolverhampton Wanderers.