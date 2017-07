Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's been a busy summer in the Premier League already, with almost every club bringing in at least one new player ready for the 2017/18 season.

The only club yet to make a signing is Huddersfield Town's opening day opposition Crystal Palace, who have only added a new manager to their ranks - Frank de Boer.

But who have Town's other rivals brought in to strengthen their squad ahead of the Terriers' debut Premier League campaign?

Here is the full breakdown of all the signings so far this summer.

AFC Bournemouth

In

Asmir Begovic (Chelsea) - Undisclosed

Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) - Free

Nathan Ake (Chelsea) - Undisclosed

Connor Mahoney (Blackburn Rovers) - Undisclosed

Out

Mark Travers (Weymouth) - Loan

Arsenal

In

Sead Kolasinac (Schalke) - Free

Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon) - Undisclosed

Out

Takuma Asano (Stuttgart) - Loan

Chris Willock (Benfica) - Free

Brighton & Hove Albion

In

Pascal Gross (Ingolstadt) - Undisclosed

Josh Kerr (Celtic) - Undisclosed

Mathew Ryan (Valencia) - Undisclosed

Out

-

Burnley

In

Charlie Taylor (Leeds United) - Undisclosed

Out

Michael Kightly (released)

Joey Barton (released)

George Green (released)

R J Pingling (released)

Christian Hill (released)

Taofiq Olmowewe (released)

Jon Flanagan (Liverpool) - End of loan

Josh Ginnelly (Lincoln City) - Loan

Michael Keane (Everton) - £30m

Ntumba Massanka (Wrexham) - Loan

Bradley Jackson (Southport) - Loan

Chelsea

In

Willy Caballero - Free

Out

Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) - Undisclosed

Christian Atsu (Newcastle United) - Undisclosed

Asmir Begovic (AFC Bournemouth) - Undisclosed

Dominic Solanke (Liverpool) - Free

Alex Kiwomya (Doncaster Rovers) - Undisclosed

Bertrand Traore (Olympique Lyonnais) - Undisclosed

Nathan Ake (AFC Bournemouth) - Undisclosed

Tammy Abraham (Swansea City) - Loan

Kasey Palmer (Huddersfield) - Loan

Todd Kane (Groningen) - Loan

Charlie Colkett (Vitesse Arnhem) - Loan

Crystal Palace

In

-

Out

-

Everton

In

Jordan Pickford (Sunderland) - £25m

Davy Klaassen (Ajax) - £24m

Nathangelo Markelo (FC Volendam) - Undisclosed

Henry Onyekuru (Eupen) - Undisclosed

Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) - Undisclosed

Michael Keane (Burnley) - £30m

Boris Mathis (Metz) - Free

Out

Tom Cleverley (Watford) - Undisclosed

Russell Griffiths (Motherwell) - Free

Conor McAleny (Fleetwood Town) - Free

Henry Onyekuru (Anderlecht) - Loan

Gerard Deulofeu (Barcelona) - Undisclosed

Brendan Galloway (Sunderland) - Loan

Huddersfield Town

In

Laurent Depoitre (FC Porto) - Undisclosed

Aaron Mooy (Man City) - £8m

Jonas Lossl (Mainz) - Loan

Tom Ince (Derby County) - Undisclosed

Kasey Palmer (Chelsea) - Loan

Danny Williams (Reading) - Free

Steve Mounie (Montpellier) - Undisclosed

Scott Malone (Fulham) - Undisclosed

Mathias Jorgensen (FC Copenhagen) - Undisclosed

Out

Danny Ward (Liverpool) - End of loan

Izzy Brown (Chelsea) - End of loan

Tareiq Holmes-Dennis (Portsmouth) - Loan

Jordy Hiwula (Fleetwood Town) - Loan

Fraser Horsfall (Gateshead) - Loan

Joe Murphy (Released)

Flo Bojaj (Released)

Leicester City

In

Sam Hughes (Chester) - Undisclosed

Harry Maguire (Hull City) - Undisclosed

Vicente Iborra (Sevilla) - Undisclosed

Liverpool

In

Dominic Solanke (Chelsea) - Free

Mohamed Salah (Roma) - Undisclosed

Out

Andre Wisdom (Derby County) - Undisclosed

Manchester City

In

Bernardo Silva (AS Monaco) - Undisclosed

Ederson (Benfica) - Undisclosed

Out

Pablo Zabaleta (West Ham) - Free

Gael Clichy (released)

Jesus Navas (released)

Willy Caballero (released)

Bacary Sagna (released)

Enes Unal (Villarreal) - Undisclosed

Angus Gunn (Norwich City) - Loan

Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town) - £8m

Bersant Celina (Ipswich Town) - Loan

Angelino (NAC Breda) - Loan

Ruben Sobrino (Alaves) - Undisclosed

Manchester United

In

Victor Lindelof (Benfica) - Undisclosed

Out

Josh Harrop (Preston North End) - Free

Newcastle United

In

Christian Atsu (Chelsea) - Undisclosed

Florian Lejeune (SD Eibar) - Undisclosed

Stefan O'Connor (Arsenal) - Free

Josef Yarney (Everton) - Free

Out

Florian Thauvin (Marseille) - Undisclosed

Kevin Mbabu (BSC Young Boys) - Undisclosed

Matz Sels (Anderlecht) - Loan

Haris Vuckic (FC Twente) - Undisclosed

Lubomir Satka (DAC 1904) - Free

Vurnon Anita (Leeds United) - Free

Southampton

In

Jan Bednarek (Lech Poznan)

Out

Cuco Martina (released)

Lloyd Isgrove (released)

Harley Willard (released)

Martin Caceres (released)

Jason McCarthy (Barnsley) - Undisclosed

Jay Rodriguez (West Brom) - Undisclosed

Harrison Reed (Norwich) - Loan

Stoke City

In

Darren Fletcher (West Brom) - Free

Josh Tymon (Hull City) - Undisclosed

Out

Daniel Bachmann (released)

Shay Given (released)

Liam Edwards (released)

Harry Isted (released)

Joel Taylor (released)

George Waring (released)

Swansea City

In

Erwin Mulder (Heerenveen) - Free

Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) - Loan

Roque Mesa (Las Palmas) - £11m

Out

Gerhard Tremmel (released)

Marvin Emnes (released)

Liam Shephard (released)

Josh Vickers (released)

Owain Jones (released)

Tom Dyson (released)

Tom Holland (released)

Alex Samuel (Stevenage) - Undisclosed

Franck Tabanou (released)

Bafetimbi Gomis (Galatasaray) - Undisclosed

Daniel James (Shrewsbury Town) - Loan

Borja Baston (Malaga) - Loan

Watford

In

Tom Cleverley (Everton) - Undisclosed

Will Hughes (Derby County) - Undisclosed

Daniel Bachmann (Stoke) - Free

Kiko Femenia (Alaves) - Free

Out

Dennon Lewis (Crawley Town) - Loan

West Bromwich Albion

In

Jay Rodriguez (Southampton) - Undisclosed

Yuning Zhang (Vitesse Arnhem) - Undisclosed

Out

Darren Fletcher (Stoke City) - Free

Sebastien Pocognoli (Standard Liege) - Free

Yuning Zhang (Werder Bremen) - Loan

West Ham United

In

Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City) - Free

Out

Jonathan Calleri (Deportivo Maldonado) - End of loan

Gokhan Tore (Besiktas) - End of loan

Alvaro Arbeloa (released)

Sam Howes (released)

Sam Ford (released)

Kyle Knoyle (released)

Sam Westley (released)

Havard Nordtveit (Hoffenheim) - Undisclosed

Reece Oxford (Borussia Monchengladbach) - Loan

Raphael Spiegel (released)

Stephen Hendrie (released)