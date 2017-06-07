The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner insists Huddersfield Town’s Premier League programme will be “special” but the focus must be entirely home based.

While the global spotlight will fall on the John Smith’s Stadium next season – the fixtures are released next Wednesday – Wagner believes the fewer distractions the better for his newly-promoted squad.

Clubs like Burnley, Crystal Palace and Swansea have established themselves in the top echelon, while Watford have had a couple of seasons and Bournemouth finished a fabulous ninth this term.

“I have no experience of clubs like Burnley and Bournemouth and while I know a little bit about the clubs I haven’t followed their stories,” said Wagner.

“But I don’t think we should compare to other clubs – we have to be focused on ourselves.

“At this football club we have created an identity and this was always our target.

“We have created a style of football which, even if we were wearing neutral jerseys, people from outside could see maybe that is Huddersfield Town playing down there.

“We have to focus on that and ourselves. This club doesn’t compare to other small clubs.

“We have to create our own story – and we are on our way!”