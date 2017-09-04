Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans have just today left to vote for their stars up for the Premier League’s monthly awards.

Town had a clean sweep of nominations for the August categories, having representatives up for the goal of the month, player of the month and manager of the month awards.

Aaron Mooy’s winner against Newcastle is up for goal of the month, while Jonas Lossl is nominated for the player of the month award having not conceded a goal in his first ever three Premier League fixtures - making a handful of crucial saves in the process.

And, of course, David Wagner is in the running for the managerial award having steered Town to an unbeaten seven points in the maiden Premier League campaign.

Town fans have until midnight tonight to vote for their nominees, with the winners being announced on Friday morning.

You can vote for your Town stars here. (https:// www.premierleague.com/stats/awards)