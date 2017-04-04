The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner missed his players over the international break and is enjoying every minute of the Championship run-in with his squad.

Town have lost their last two matches, but sit third in the Championship and are still in with a shot at automatic promotion to the Premier League.

And despite Town's dip in form, the German boss revealed he is still enjoying the time he spends with his players and is not getting nervous ahead of the last eight matches of the season.

He said: "I totally enjoy where we are at the minute.

"Every day I - and we all together - arrive here at Canalside and start working and we enjoy to be together.

"In the international break when I haven't seen them for four days - don't say this to my wife - but I missed them!

"I was happy when I was able to come back and everyone was happy when they came back.

"I think this is a good base to work together and to enjoy the last weeks of the season.

"For me - and for all of us in this club - what he have at the minute is not pressure - we had pressure last year.

"We were at the bottom of the table and we worked and fought to avoid relegation.

"Now - this is only an enjoyable moment.

"We know what we have to do and that's why we don't feel any pressure."