Dramatic opener for Huddersfield Town Ladies

Huddersfield Town Ladies had to make do with a point from a 3-3 draw after leading in their FA Women’s Premier League Northern Division opener against Blackburn Rovers.

But boss Ash Vickers insisted he was happy with the outcome of the Storthes Hall Park showdown.

“It was a shame we couldn’t hold on for the win, but we are up and running for the season and with a good point on the board,” he said.

Town started sluggishly and were under pressure early on.

Blackburn had plenty of half-chances but couldn’t find a finishing touch.

Town finally kicked into gear and in the 36th minute got the opening goal.

Kate Mallin broke down the right, checked inside and laid the ball off to Katie Nutter, who put in a delightful cross for Isabel Thomas to volley home.

Thomas, just one of many new faces in the Town side, put in an impressive

display as she harassed the Blackburn centre-backs, not giving them any time on the ball.

Beth Jennings cleared off of the line for Town as Blackburn pushed for an equaliser.

Town scored their second goal in the 43rd minute. Some excellent pressing won the ball, Thomas slipped it through to Mallin, and she jinked into the box and slotted it past the keeper with ease.

However Blackburn hit back before the break.

Saffron Jordan, who posed problems all afternoon, spotted keeper Laura Carter off her line and chipped home.

Blackburn then levelled in the first minute of the second half as Faye McCoy scored with a terrific low volley from outside the area.

The visitors hit the woodwork twice before Mallin teed up Nutter, who unleashed a fabulous curling effort into the top corner.

The drama wasn’t over, though, as Jordan neatly controlled a high ball, turned and fired in.

Charley Evans could have won it for Town but shot over, then Carter pulled off a fine save to thwart Jordan.

“I feel proud at how the girls played,” added Vickers. “I thought they all did well, and the save at the end was exceptional.

“Thomas, Nutter and Mallin all scored great goals and that just shows what we have in terms of firepower.

“Thomas is like a little terrier, pardon the pun, but she has come in and done really well.

“She is a raw talent but showed great maturity with the goal she scored.

“Blackburn’s first was a little fortuitous, and to concede so early in the second half was particularly disappointing.”

Town defender Beth Jennings said: “I thought we played well as a team, we fought for each other and although we have a lot of new players, we did okay.

“We could have won it in the end, however we will take a draw and move on.”

Town have a League Cup first-round clash at home to Fylde Ladies on Sunday (2.00).

That means a reunion with striker Emily Heckler, who swapped clubs this summer.

“Fylde aren’t a one-women team, and we expect a tough game,” said Vickers.